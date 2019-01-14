BOZEMAN, Mont. — Bodie Hume scored 16 points, Jordan Davis added 15 and Big Sky Conference leader Northern Colorado held off Montana State 73-70 on Monday night.

The Bears (11-6, 5-1) moved a half-game over idle Weber State (10-6, 4-1) and a game ahead of Montana State (7-9, 4-2) and Montana (11-6, 4-2).

The Bears led 70-60 on Kai Edwards’ dunk with 4:02 left before Montana State went on a 10-2 run. Harald Frey’s 3 narrowed the deficit to 72-70 with five seconds left but Davis made 1 of 2 free throws before Sam Neumann turned it over for the Bobcats.

Montana State rallied from a 35-28 deficit at halftime with a 20-9 run and grabbed a 48-46 lead with 14:24 left when Keljin Blevins converted a layup. Hume responded with a 3-pointer, Trent Harris made back-to-back 3s and the Bears created some space with a 60-52 lead.

Harris added 14 points for the Bears and Jalen Sanders scored 10.

Tyler Hall led the Bobcats with 25 points on five 3s and Blevins grabbed 10 rebounds.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.