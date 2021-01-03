BIG SKY IMPROVEMENT: The Grizzlies have scored 66.3 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 60.5 per game they managed in non-conference play.BRILLIANT BODIE: Bodie Hume has connected on 45 percent of the 40 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 21 over his last five games. He’s also made 53.7 percent of his foul shots this season.
SCORING THRESHOLDS: Montana is 0-6 when opposing teams score 63 or more points. Northern Colorado is a perfect 5-0 when its offense scores at least 64 points. The Bears have averaged 64.4 points per game over their last five.
UNDEFEATED WHEN: Northern Colorado is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes seven or more 3-pointers. The Bears are 0-3 when the team hits fewer than seven threes.
TOUGH DEFENSE: Montana has held opposing teams to only 39.8 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all Big Sky teams.
