Northern Arizona (9-20, 7-12) vs. Northern Colorado (21-9, 15-4)

Bank of Colorado Arena, Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado looks for its fifth straight conference win against Northern Arizona. Northern Colorado’s last Big Sky loss came against the Eastern Washington Eagles 88-78 on Feb. 16. Northern Arizona fell 66-64 at Montana on Monday.

TEAM LEADERS: Northern Colorado’s Jordan Davis has averaged 23.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists while Jonah Radebaugh has put up 9.7 points and six rebounds. For the Lumberjacks, Bernie Andre has averaged 13.2 points and 8.4 rebounds while Carlos Hines has put up 12.8 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Davis has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Northern Colorado field goals over the last five games. Davis has 42 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Northern Arizona is 0-13 when scoring fewer than 73 points and 9-7 when scoring at least 73.

STREAK SCORING: Northern Colorado has scored 75.3 points per game and allowed 61 over its four-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Colorado has made 9.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among Big Sky teams.

