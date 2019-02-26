MISSOULA, Mont. — Jordan Davis scored 23 points and his two free throws with five seconds left gave Northern Colorado a 74-72 win over Montana on Monday night.

Northern Colorado (18-9, 12-4 Big Sky Conference) closed within a game of the conference-leading Grizzlies (20-7, 13-3). The Bears have won four of their last five while the Grizzlies saw their 10-game win streak come to an end.

The Bears led 72-70 on Sam Masten’s layup with 80 seconds left. Sayeed Pridgett made 1 of 2 free throws for the Grizzlies 12 seconds later. With 15 seconds remaining Pridgett again made 1 of 2 to tie it. But he fouled Davis to send him to the line for the game-winning shots.

Ahmaad Rorie led Montana with 22 points, Donaven Dorsey scored 20 and Pridgett 17. The trio each made seven field goals — Dorsey was 6 of 7 from 3-point range — and made 21 of Montana’s 27 field goals.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.