CREATING OFFENSE: Carr has directly created 53 percent of all Minnesota field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 31 field goals and 15 assists in those games.
STREAK STATS: Minnesota has scored 84.7 points per game and allowed 68.7 over a three-game home winning streak.
DID YOU KNOW: Minnesota is ranked first in the Big Ten with an average of 77.7 possessions per game.
