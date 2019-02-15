Oral Roberts (10-18, 6-7) vs. North Dakota (9-16, 3-9)

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota seeks revenge on Oral Roberts after dropping the first matchup in Tulsa. The teams last played each other on Jan. 3, when the Golden Eagles shot 62 percent from the field while limiting North Dakota’s shooters to just 42.4 percent en route to the 83-72 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: North Dakota’s Cortez Seales has averaged 13.2 points and 5.2 rebounds while Marlon Stewart has put up 12.8 points. For the Golden Eagles, Kevin Obanor has averaged 14.8 points and 7.3 rebounds while Sam Kearns has put up 10.2 points.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Seales has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all North Dakota field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 24 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 74: North Dakota is 0-11 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 9-5 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

WINNING WHEN: North Dakota is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Fighting Hawks are 4-16 when opponents score more than 60 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Oral Roberts is ranked first among Summit League teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 30.9 percent. The Golden Eagles have averaged 10.6 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.