DENVER — Aanen Moody scored 15 of his career-high-tying 21 points in the first half and hit 5 of 11 3-pointers and North Dakota never trailed in beating Denver 80-59 on Saturday to end a four-game skid and win its first Summit League contest.

Conner Avants added 14 points, Kienan Walter and Cortez Seales had 12 each, and Marlon Stewart dished seven assist for the Fighting Hawks (7-9, 1-2 Summit League), who made 15 of 31 3s (48 percent). Billy Brown hit four 3s for 12 points.

Moody’s three straight 3s capped North Dakota’s opening 19-11 run and they pulled away after scoring 17 unanswered points and led 44-25 at halftime.

Denver closed to 46-33 on Donoven Carlisle’s jumper early in the second half, but Seales’ 3 capped a 13-3 North Dakota run for a 73-43 lead with 8:32 to play.

Ronnie Harrell Jr. and David Nzekwesi scored 11 points apiece and Carlisle grabbed 12 rebounds for Denver (5-13, 0-4), which shot 41 percent in losing its fifth straight.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.