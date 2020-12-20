CREATING OFFENSE: Jose Placer has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all North Florida field goals over the last three games. Jose Placer has accounted for 20 field goals and 13 assists in those games.
DID YOU KNOW: North Florida went 5-8 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Ospreys put up 74.3 points per contest across those 13 games.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.