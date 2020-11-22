Eastern Kentucky (0-0) vs. North Florida (0-0)

UNF Arena, Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida hosts Eastern Kentucky in each team’s 2020-21 season opener. Eastern Kentucky went 16-17 last year and finished fourth in the OVC, while North Florida ended up 21-12 and finished second in the Atlantic Sun.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Kentucky went 1-10 against non-conference schools last season. In those 11 games, the Colonels gave up 81.3 points per game while scoring 66 per contest. North Florida went 5-8 in non-conference play, averaging 74.3 points and giving up 79.4 per game in the process.

