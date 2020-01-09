Justus Rainwater’s 3 brought FGCU within 28-24 with 7:38 before halftime before the Ospreys closed the half outscoring the Eagles 14-7 before intermission. North Florida led by double figures for the remainder and led 84-64 on John Endicott’s layup with 2:25 left.
North Florida has won three straight after a three-game losing skid.
Caleb Catto led FGCU with 16 points, Rainwater and Zach Scott each scored 11 and Jalen Warren 10.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.