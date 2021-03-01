WINLESS WHEN: The Broncos are 0-11 when they allow at least 71 points and 4-4 when they hold opponents to anything below 71. The Huskies are 0-14 when allowing 68 or more points and 2-1 on the season, otherwise.
LONG-RANGE THREAT: Western Michigan’s White has attempted 123 3-pointers and connected on 39.8 percent of them, and is 13 of 30 over the last three games.
RECENT GAMES: Western Michigan has scored 60 points while allowing 78.4 points over its last five games. Northern Illinois has averaged 65.8 points and given up 84.6 over its last five.
