Bowling Green (17-7, 9-2) vs. Northern Illinois (12-13, 5-7)

Convocation Center, DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green looks to extend Northern Illinois’s conference losing streak to five games. Northern Illinois’ last MAC win came against the Ohio Bobcats 71-60 on Jan. 29. Bowling Green beat Central Michigan by seven at home in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: The prolific Eugene German is averaging 20.5 points and 5.4 rebounds to lead the way for the Huskies. Complementing German is Levi Bradley, who is putting up 14.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The Falcons have been led by Justin Turner, who is averaging 18.2 points.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Huskies have given up just 68.7 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 75.8 per game they allowed to non-conference competition.

TERRIFIC TURNER: Turner has connected on 36.6 percent of the 112 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 25 over the last five games. He’s also converted 71.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Falcons are 0-6 when they score 71 points or fewer and 17-1 when they exceed 71 points. The Huskies are 0-8 when they fail to score more than 69 points and 12-5 on the season, otherwise.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Northern Illinois is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes nine or more 3-pointers. The Huskies are 6-13 when the team hits fewer than nine threes.

TOUGHENING UP: Bowling Green’s defense has forced 13.6 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 18.3 takeaways over its last three games.

