No. 10 seed Ohio (14-16, 6-12) vs. No. 7 seed Northern Illinois (15-16, 8-10)

Mid-American Conference Tourney First Round, Convocation Center, DeKalb, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio and Northern Illinois are set to do battle in the opening round of the MAC tourney. Northern Illinois swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last went at it on Jan. 29, when the Huskies shot 43.4 percent from the field while limiting Ohio to just 35.7 percent en route to a 71-60 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Northern Illinois’ Levi Bradley, Dante Thorpe and Lacey James have collectively scored 49 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 51 percent of all Huskies scoring over the last five games.

JUMPING FOR JASON: Jason Carter has connected on 34.9 percent of the 63 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 11 over the last five games. He’s also converted 72.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Northern Illinois is 0-5 when its offense scores 62 points or fewer. Ohio is a perfect 5-0 when it holds opponents to 61 or fewer points.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Huskies are 7-0 when they make nine or more 3-pointers and 8-16 when they fall shy of that mark. The Bobcats are 7-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.3 percent or worse, and 7-16 when opponents exceed that percentage.

FEWER TURNOVERS: Ohio’s offense has turned the ball over 14.5 times per game this season, but is averaging 11 turnovers over its last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.