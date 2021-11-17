The Huskies’ needed the extra session after John Richardson missed a 37-yard field goal as time expired. Buffalo tied it at 27 when Alex McNulty made a 55-yard field goal with 1:10 remaining.
Rocky Lombardi threw for 197 yards for Northern Illinois, Trayvon Rudolph ran for 94 yards on three carries and scored once and Ratkovich ran for 75 yards. Rudolph’s 75-yard scoring run with 5:17 before halftime pulled the Huskies into a tie at 10.
Myers threw for 162 yards and a touchdown for the Bulls and Dylan McDuffie had 125 yards on 29 carries and a touchdown for Buffalo.
