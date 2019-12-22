The Panthers shot 26 of 52 — including 9 of 18 from 3-point range — and had a 39-29 rebounding advantage. Northern Iowa extended its 41-38 halftime lead to 64-45 with Berhow free throw with 13:05 left.
Andrew Taylor led Marshall (5-7) with a career-high 27 points on 10-of-18 shooting, Jarrod West scored 17, Taevion Kinsey 15 and Iran Bennett 11.
Northern Iowa begins Missouri Valley Conference play on New Year’s Eve when it travels to Illinois State.
Marshall hosts Duquesne on Dec. 29 and then starts Conference USA action on Jan. 2 hosting Rice.
