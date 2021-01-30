WINNING WHEN: The Mean Green are 7-0 when they make eight or more 3-pointers and 1-5 when they fall shy of that mark. The Owls are 6-0 when recording at least 11 offensive rebounds and 4-7 when they fall short of that total.
LONG-RANGE THREAT: Rice’s Mullins has attempted 48 3-pointers and connected on 35.4 percent of them, and is 5 for 13 over the past five games.
DID YOU KNOW: Rice as a collective unit has made 10.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is seventh-most among Division I teams.
___
___
