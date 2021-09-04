Donovan Shelton, with 11 tackles and an interception, led a defense that forced three fumbles and picked off Valpo four times.
Valparaiso came into the season with a new mascot name, the Beacons, and the program’s best winning percentage since 1999 after a 4-2 spring season.
Teryn Berry passed for 174 yards, completing 15 of 30 for the Beacons. Chuck Maxwell gained 77 yards rushing, including a 45-yard burst in the third quarter for Valparaiso’s lone touchdown.
Grady Paul chased down Berry and sacked him just beyond midfield for a loss of 14 yards as Indiana Wesleyan blunted a late Valparaiso threat, preserving the win.
