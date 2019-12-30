The Shock led for the first time in the second half, 72-70, on a basket by Derrick Hopkins with 3:01 left to play. Washington Adventist hit 4 of 5 free throws to seal it.

Hopkins had 14 points for Washington Adventist. Freddy Liriano added 13 points, and Elijah Maynard had 10 points and six rebounds.

John Crosby had 18 points for the Hornets (1-13), who have lost six straight games. Omari Peek-Green added 15 points, and Johquin Wiley had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Delaware State plays Morgan State at home on Saturday.

