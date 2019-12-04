Amari Davis scored 19 points and JayQuan McCloud added 15 for Green Bay.

Xavier (8-1) led 38-35 after a frenetic first half. It was the second-most points allowed by the Musketeers in the first half this season. They allowed 39 in a loss to Florida on Nov. 24 in the Charleston Classic.

Green Bay (3-5) came in to Wednesday’s game averaging 76.6 possessions per 40 minutes which ranked ninth-most in Division I, according to Pomeroy ratings.

There were 15 lead changes in the first half as the Musketeers tried to match Green Bay’s pace.

Marshall helped Xavier overcome a sloppy performance. His second three-pointer gave the Musketeers their largest lead, 51-41, with 13:40 left.

Xavier’s defense, which has been a strength early this season, tightened up in the second half and the Phoenix were just 3 of 14 from three-point range after halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Musketeers coach Travis Steele was concerned about a sluggish performance with a rivalry game against Cincinnati coming up next. Earlier in the week, Steele called the annual clash with the Bearcats the “elephant in the room” and warned his team about looking past Green Bay. The Musketeers lost to Cincinnati last season but have won four of the past six meetings.

UP NEXT

Green Bay plays at Eastern Illinois on Saturday.

Xavier hosts Cincinnati on Saturday.

