Nance powers North Carolina over No. 6 Virginia 71-63

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Pete Nance scored 22 points as the North Carolina Tar Heels secured an important win, defeating No. 6 Virginia 71-63 on Saturday night. For UNC (18-11, 10-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) the victory is a much-needed boost to its NCAA Tournament resume as it counts as a Quadrant 1 win, the first of the season for the Tar Heels.

Nance shot 7 of 10 from the floor and was a perfect 4 of 4 from behind the arc. It’s the most 3-pointers the fifth-year forward has made in ACC play, and Nance also added two assists and four blocks.

Armando Bacot chipped in 11 points for UNC, Caleb Love had 10, and R.J. Davis notched the fourth double-double of his career with 16 points and 10 boards.

In its second straight defeat, Virginia (21-6, 13-5) was powered by Jayden Gardner’s 19 points and 12 rebounds. Armaan Franklin added 14 points.

After trading baskets with Virginia for the first five minutes of play, resulting in an early 8-8 tie, the Tar Heels dominated for the rest of the period. UNC outscored the Cavaliers 34-18 through the remainder of the first half, creating a comfortable 16-point halftime advantage. Nance had 11 points during that stretch, but the Heels were really powered by Davis, who had nine points, four rebounds and three assists across those 15 minutes.

Virginia battled back a bit in the second half, opening the period with a 15-8 run, but never threatened to tie the score.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia: Because of No. 13 Miami’s loss to Florida State, this game was an opportunity for the Cavaliers to take at least a share of first place in the ACC. Instead, Pitt has sole possession of the top spot in the conference. After scoring a season-low 48 points in its loss to Boston College on Wednesday, Virginia’s offense somewhat struggled again, shooting 40% from the floor and making just 5-of-11 free throws.

North Carolina: UNC took a major step forward in making a case for an NCAA Tournament bid. Quadrant 1 wins are crucial when the committee considers at-large resumes, and UNC was previously 0-9 against those teams. After shooting a season-low 33% from the floor on Wednesday, the Tar Heels beat Virginia with sharp shooting, making shots at a 47% clip.

NEXT UP

Virginia: Hosts Clemson on Tuesday night.

North Carolina: Visits Florida State on Monday night.

