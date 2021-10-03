Matt Mercurio kicked a 38-yard field goal to give the Spartans the lead for good at 17-14 with 1:09 left in the second quarter. On the next play from scrimmage Nehemiah Shelton intercepted a pass and, one play later, Nash hit Deese for a 12-yard touchdown to make it 24-14 at halftime.
Jonah Johnson completed 30 of 44 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns for New Mexico State (1-5). Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda had six receptions for 90 yards and two TDs.
