Baylor expects to lose All-America junior guard Jared Butler to the NBA draft, along with fellow guards MaCio Teague and Davion Mitchell. They were the top three scorers for the Bears.
The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Bonner will have three seasons of eligibility when he joins the Bears this summer.
“Dale is someone who we targeted because he’s a high character young man with a tremendous work ethic,” Drew said. “He has seen the success we’ve had developing guards, and he wants to continue that tradition. We believe he’s a perfect fit for our program and we’re excited to welcome him into the Baylor Family.”
After redshirting as a true freshman in 2018-19, Bonner started all 50 games the past two seasons, averaging 17.8 points a game as a freshman and 21.2 points as a sophomore.
