The record hints that while Alabama and Clemson might churn out some of the highest-caliber college football yet played, their fourth match in four seasons come Monday night’s national championship might produce a football whimsy: Alabama might sprint to a heavy first-quarter lead, and Clemson might recover to a heavy second-quarter comeback.

Then they’ll go to halftime and start over.

Alabama (14-0) has won its first quarters by a total score of 220-45, rendering unwise any late arrival to a Crimson Tide game no matter how highbrow the Tuscaloosan tailgate. Clemson (14-0) has won its second quarters by 211-38, allowing more time for pregame libations on the off chance any fans are into that.

Sadly, Alabama has cooled off in second quarters, winning them only 199-68 — the lousiness of it! — while Clemson has won its first quarters by an unforgivable 107-38.

“In game prep, one of the things that we do, we script plays,” said Michael Locksley, the Alabama offensive coordinator bound for Maryland right after this episode. “I script my first 15 plays, and they usually include different formations, personnel groupings, to be able to see defensively how they want to defend us so that we can start the chess match. I think we’ve been really good with how we’ve executed those plays. You know, we usually get them in to our players on Thursdays, practice on Fridays, walk through.

“And so by the time we go to play the game, they’ve gone through these scripted 15 plays three times and I think their execution has been pretty good in those opening drives. We’ve been able to score points, and I attribute it to the way our guys have executed our opening script.”

As the Tide’s weekly first waves became one of the foremost sub-themes of the season, Alabama has executed so expertly that in most cases, the scoreboard might want to start off 7-0 just to save time. Alabama has driven for a touchdown on the first possession in an absurd 11 of its 14 games. In the other three, it punted against LSU before getting around to scoring on its second possession, did the same against Auburn, and it threw an interception against Georgia in the SEC championship game, which may or may not have related to the high-ankle sprain quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took on the fourth offensive play.

Still, when Georgia closed that first quarter with a 7-0 lead, most everyone would agree the game should have been stopped briefly for the Bulldogs defenders to receive medals. Brent Venables, the formidable Clemson defensive coordinator, called Alabama “the best offense that we’ve seen since I’ve been at Clemson, top to bottom,” and he has been at Clemson since 2012.

“I think you can get overwhelmed and feel like you’re playing from behind,” he said, soon adding, “It can rattle your confidence. Certainly, for Oklahoma [in last weekend’s College Football Playoff semifinal], what was it, 28-0? That’s a hole that . . . you could still come [back], but it’s gonna be really hard when you’re playing somebody as good as Alabama.”

To come across this Tide on a field, Venables said, brings the realization that “they’re different from about everybody.”

“Number one, they’re a very physical team,” Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said. “So they come out of the gate very physical. I think that happened last year [in Alabama’s 24-6 win over Clemson in a national semifinal]. I don’t think that we matched the physicality in the first quarter last year, and it really kind of hurt us getting a little bit of momentum going. Obviously, they’ve got great coaches, they’re gonna have a great plan. And part of the first quarter is kind of a feeling-out process, everybody kind of feeling out each other, and you know, they’ve done a great job, obviously.”

Yeah.

Then he said, “And you know, for us this year, we’ve kind of been a second-quarter team.”

As to what’s going on with that, Scott said, “I don’t know. We’ve talked about that” as a staff.

He made an educated guess: “A little bit of it, maybe, you’ve got a freshman quarterback [Trevor Lawrence], you’ve still got some young guys on the offense that even though they’ve been through a lot of battles, are still kind of feeling their way out. I remember that with Deshaun’s group a little bit their freshman and sophomore year” — referring to Deshaun Watson of the NFL, formerly of Clemson — “we kind of got better as the game went, and then by Deshaun’s junior year, we got off to some really fast starts early. I think that comes with experience. But there’s no doubt, we want to get off to a fast start, but you know, the same thing two years ago, I think we were down 14-0 [early in the second quarter, before winning, 35-31]. So there’s some lessons to go if you get in that situation as well.”

As Venables reinforced, “It’s not like you say, ‘Look, this week, we don’t have to start fast.’ ”

As Locksley explained, “Once you get into the second quarter, that’s typically where you have an idea or a good feeling for how they want to defend you that day, and that’s where you start the chess match of countering what they’re doing and making adjustments to your calls or your game sheets, so obviously Brent does a good job of making sure he kind of sees how we want to attack, when he starts to chess-match from his end.”

If Clemson has had its (relative) first-quarter sighs — tied 0-0 with Florida State, trailing 6-0 to Duke, tied 3-3 with Notre Dame last weekend — it looks to have mastered what to do after that, with its halftime scores such as 28-0 against Florida State, 14-6 against Duke and 23-3 against Notre Dame. To Tosh Lupoi, the Alabama defensive coordinator, this owes to Clemson’s unusual array of capabilities, from its smashing freshman quarterback to its thrilling list of receivers — Tee Higgins, Justyn Ross, the eternal Hunter Renfrow — to its 1,572-yard running back, Travis Etienne.

“You know, they’ve got a lot of talent out there, they have a lot of versatility with their offense, and they have the ability to respond to what you’re showing them,” Lupoi said. “. . . I think within the body of their offense, they have answers to the different looks that they see, and within our scheme, we do our best to respond to those looks and change those looks as well.”

Per usual, this quarter-by-quarter dance actually got going Saturday afternoon California time. That’s when Alabama had its “Thursday” practice in its hardcore weekly routine. That’s when Alabama finished with that, and that’s when, as Locksley said Saturday morning, “I’ll sit down and start scripting those first 15.”