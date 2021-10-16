For Southern Utah (1-6, 0-4), Justin Miller threw for 321 yards and a touchdown; Karris Davis had six carries for 110 yards, including a 65-yard non-scoring run; Isaiah Williams had 15 carries for 101 yards; and Ethan Bolingbroke caught 14 passes for 145 yards.
NAU had 721 yards of offense and Southern Utah 542.
Northern Arizona scored the first 24 points but the Thunderbirds chipped into the lead and it was eventually 45-35 early in the fourth quarter. But NAU pulled away again with Daniels’ 86-yard touchdown run and Martinez’ 23-yard TD pass to Johnson.
—-
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.
Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25