Navy staged one of the most exhilarating comebacks in series history against Air Force, with quarterback Malcolm Perry scoring the decisive touchdown with 23 seconds left in the fourth quarter and the defense adding another on the final snap for a 34-25 win on Saturday.

Linebacker Tony Brown’s eight-yard touchdown return of a fumble recovery as time expired triggered a wild celebration at sold-out Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, where the Brigade of Midshipmen stormed onto the field from the stands to join players in the end zone.

Coach Ken Niumatalolo, meantime, sprinted down the sideline looking for someone, anyone to embrace following a cathartic triumph that delivered Navy the first leg in the annual Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy series. The Midshipmen have not won the hardware contested among the three service academies since 2015.

Perry accounted for 56 yards of total offense during the winning drive he capped with a three-yard run. The senior captain also completed a 32-yard pass down the right sideline to slot back C.J. Williams, who adjusted to make the catch on an underthrown pass.

“I thought Malcolm willed us to a win,” Niumatalolo said.

Perry thrived down the stretch despite having briefly exited the game twice after absorbing jarring blows, a repeat of similar circumstances in the Midshipmen’s previous game Sept. 26 against Memphis.



Mychal Cooper lays out to make a catch in the first half. (Julio Cortez/Associated Press)

Still, he accumulated 255 yards of total offense, including 111 rushing and two touchdowns on 23 carries. His 144 passing yards came on just five completions, for an average of 20.6 yards per attempt.

Navy (3-1) amassed 376 yards of total offense and overcame seven penalties in avenging last year’s 35-7 loss to the Falcons in Colorado Springs.

“We all know his character inside the locker room,” Navy center Ford Higgins said of Perry. “What’s great about what you guys just saw is he shows the type of person he is on the field. Not only is that the type of person he is, but he encourages all of us to follow suit.

“He’s the leader of our pack. When he comes in confident in the huddle knowing we’re going to get this done, it’s contagious.”

The defense did its part too, limiting the Falcons to 2.4 yards per rushing attempt. Air Force (3-2) entered as the second-leading rushing attack in major college football behind the Midshipmen.

Linebacker Diego Fagot set a career high with 12 tackles for Navy, as did linebacker Paul Carothers, one of four captains, also with a dozen. Nizaire Cromartie, another linebacker, had five tackles, including one for loss, and forced the fumble on the final play, stripping wide receiver Geraud Sanders deep in Air Force territory.

“We’re a selfless team, and I couldn’t be more proud of these guys,” Carothers said. “I think that shows. We got people coming in playing certain games and not playing certain games. We know our role, and we know we want to put in there, and we’re all in, whatever it takes.”

The Falcons had gone ahead with 3:15 to play in the game on fullback Taven Birdow’s one-yard run. It was the third consecutive possession that Air Force had scored after trailing 21-9 entering the fourth quarter.

Navy surrendered its first touchdown of the game when Falcons quarterback Donald Hammond III scored on a one-yard dive with 7:35 to play. Officials initially ruled Hammond was short of breaking the goal-line plane but overturned the call upon replay review.

Hammond scored minutes after Air Force recovered a fumble on a muffed exchange between backup quarterback Perry Olsen and fullback Nelson Smith. Olsen had entered when Perry rushed for 10 yards and was slow to get up following a hard hit.

Perry came back in the game on Navy’s next possession, a three and out leading to the Falcons’ go-ahead touchdown.

“Just keeping that attitude, that mind-set we’re going to win the game, never letting that leave our minds,” Perry said. “I wasn’t going to come out more than I needed to.”

A 20-yard scoring run by Perry, who broke several tackles on the way to the end zone, gave the Midshipmen a 21-9 lead with 6:36 left in the third quarter. The touchdown came following an impressive defensive stand in which Navy collected a five-yard tackle for loss and a sack.

Place-kicker Bijan Nichols missed a 41-yard field goal attempt wide left on Navy’s next series that included Perry absorbing a hit near the Midshipmen sideline, forcing him from the game for one snap.

The Falcons soon took over at the Navy 47 and advanced to the 8, but on third and goal from the 5, Hammond threw a pass that was caught out of bounds, leading to a field goal from place-kicker Jake Koehnke to draw Air Force to 21-12 with 13:26 to go in the fourth quarter.

Both of Navy’s touchdowns in the first half came following lengthy pass completions.

With 7:39 left in the second quarter, Perry delivered a strike to Cooper down the left side for 28 yards to the 3-yard line. Smith gathered a pitch around the left side on the ensuing play and raced untouched to the front left corner of the end zone, capping an eight-play drive that began at the Midshipmen 34, for a 14-3 lead.

The first touchdown for the Midshipmen came on Smith’s one-yard run on second and goal after Perry completed throws of 38 and 24 yards, both to Mychal Cooper, on the first two snaps of the second quarter.

Air Force scored its first-half points on two field goals by Koehnke, who added a career-long 49-yarder with 12:34 left in the third quarter after the Falcons got to the Navy 20.

“That was an unbelievable football game,” Niumatalolo said. “I like our team. I like our leadership. I saw it in January. I saw the leadership of our team, our captains, our seniors, just proud of guys. They work so hard here, found a way to win.”