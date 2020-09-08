This was college football in 2020 as programs attempt to play a season amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

College football fans have eagerly awaited the sport’s resumption, even as it was fair to wonder about the quality of play. Spring ball was canceled and training camps were shortened, so teams began with less preparation than in typical years. Navy Coach Ken Niumatalolo repeatedly talked about safety precautions that severely altered practices. Members of the coaching staff were concerned about entering Monday’s game after mostly avoiding live tackling and blocking, but Niumatalolo made the decision to err on the side of safety.

The Midshipmen looked like a team that was short on practice in the loss to the Cougars, a game that was a blowout from ­beginning to end. The 52-point loss was Navy’s worst since 2001.

BYU was physically sharper in every area and on both sides of the ball. The Cougars outgained Navy 580-149 and had 28 first downs to Navy’s seven. BYU scored touchdowns on four of its six first-half drives to take a 31-0 lead to halftime. The Cougars’ only misstep of the first half was an interception thrown by quarterback Zach Wilson to Evan ­Fochtman. The turnover late in the first quarter put Navy in BYU territory for the first time, but the Midshipmen promptly went three-and-out.

Navy senior quarterback Dalen Morris won the starting job to replace Malcolm Perry, who set a school record with 3,101 total yards in 2019. Morris never looked comfortable Monday, slipping on the field multiple times, and was benched at halftime. He finished with two yards on seven carries and completed 2 of 4 passes for 16 yards. Sophomore Perry Olsen took over in the second half, rushing 10 times for 25 yards and completing 2 of 4 passes for 14 yards.

BYU, on the other hand, converted chunk plays early and often, and it wasn’t solely because of a lack of tackling by the Midshipmen. The Cougars came into the season with a veteran offensive line that was supposed to be a strength of their offense, and it was. Navy defenders were blown off the ball, and enormous lanes were created for the backs to sprint through. BYU running back Tyler Allgeier finished with 14 carries for 132 yards and two touchdowns, including a 34-yard run to open the scoring in the first quarter. Lopini Katoa rushed 10 times for 80 yards and two touchdowns, including a 39-yard score up the gut to make it 14-0. He also caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to make it 21-0 early in the second quarter. His one-yard touchdown run just before halftime made it 31-0.

Wilson completed 13 of 18 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns with the one interception. Gunner Romney caught four passes for 134 yards, including a 45-yard score early in the third quarter to make it 38-0.

Myles Fells led Navy with 55 rushing yards on three attempts, and Jamale Carothers had 28 yards on nine carries.