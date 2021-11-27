Navy plays Army to end its season Dec. 11. Temple’s season has ended.
Tayvon Ruley and Ra’Von Bonner scored rushing touchdowns of 4 and 1 yards, respectively, for Temple (3-10, 1-7), which lost a seventh straight game. The two rushing scores ended a stretch where the Owls hadn’t scored more than 10 points in a game since Oct. 23.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Mariano Valenti, a transfer from Northern Illinois, completed 10 of 14 passes for 73 yards. He led the 14-play, 80-yard drive that ended with Ruley’s TD run.
