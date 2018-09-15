Malcolm Perry stayed out front of Lehigh pursuers often, rushing for 223 yards and three touchdowns. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

After a whiplash-inducing start to the season, Navy Coach Ken Niumatalolo worried that his team could be in for a wake-up call Saturday against Lehigh.

An embarrassing opening-week loss against Hawaii had been tempered with a defiant one-point win against Memphis, but in the days that followed, the Midshipmen lacked intensity in a practice that left Niumatalolo shaking his head.

“You go from the lows of the first week to the highs of the second week . . . we could go right back down to the lows,” he said.

Saturday’s 51-21 win against the lower-division Mountain Hawks proved that midweek dip was nothing to fret over — for just about everyone but the 11th-year coach. The offense found some of the rhythm it had been missing so far this season, and the Midshipmen easily evaded their first loss to a Football Championship Subdivision opponent since 2007.

Niumatalolo improved to 10-0 against FCS programs, and Navy (2-1) notched its 17th win in a series against Lehigh (1-2) that began in 1889.

Yet the coach found plenty to pick at. Having seen what his Midshipmen are capable of against Memphis, which was picked to win the American Athletic Conference West, Niumatalolo was unsatisfied Saturday. He spoke after the game in a sullen voice, and he looked exhausted.

“I was definitely concerned coming into this game playing Lehigh, the two-time defending champion from the Patriot League. . . . For us to get the goals that we want to get, we have to play a lot better,” Niumatalolo said. “We have to play a lot better on offense, we have to play a lot better on defense, we have to play a lot better on special teams, and I definitely need to coach better. I can’t remember a win like this where I’ve felt like this.”

Navy racked up eight penalties for a loss of 63 yards and quarterback Malcolm Perry showed that even after an offseason of work on his arm he isn’t comfortable throwing for distance, but those nits were negligible to all except the head coach Saturday.

The Midshipmen had 629 yards of offense, the 10th most in a game in program history. Perry rushed for 223 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries, his third career 200-yard rushing game.

C.J. Williams caught three passes for 104 yards, making it the first time Navy had a 100-yard rusher and 100-yard receiver in a game since 2010.

Yet Niumatalolo looked to be the same anxious coach he was earlier this week when he described his team as merely “punching the clock” after a subpar practice Wednesday.

“I thought we had a lot of mistakes we have to fix. We had way too many penalties for us. I mean, we had eight penalties,” Niumatalolo said. “That’s just not us. Turnovers, missed assignments. We’ll take the win and run, but not happy with the way we played.”

The most glaring missed assignment of the afternoon came on Lehigh’s opening drive.

On the team’s first play from scrimmage in its first game against a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent since 2003, freshman tailback Rashawn Allen took advantage of Navy’s flubbed coverage and chugged downfield for a 75-yard touchdown run, raising his arm in triumph around the 1-yard line as the Lehigh sideline erupted.

It was the third straight game the Mids’ defense gave up a touchdown of 75 yards or more.

“I don’t think it was that we came out flat or anything like that, it was just a couple guys trying to get to the ball at the first play. . . . He just makes a good play, really,” sophomore safety Jacob Springer said. “After that we said we’ve got to shut these guys down for real.”

First, the offense had a few hiccups to get out of its system.

Perry started the Mids’ next drive by overthrowing a wide open Tazh Maloy and missing his target for an incompletion later in the series.

But the two mistakes were more of an indictment of Perry’s arm rather than evidence of a distracted team. With just less than seven minutes to play in the first quarter, Springer recorded his first career interception to put Navy at the Lehigh 28.

Perry ran in a 24-yard touchdown a play later for the first of seven consecutive scoring drives for the Mids.

By the time Lehigh scored its second touchdown of the day early in the fourth quarter on a 26-yard run from Allen again, an already light crowd — announced attendance was 30,011 — became downright scant.

Die-hard fans enjoyed the remains of the blowout, even if their coach was stewing on the sidelines.