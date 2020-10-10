The Midshipmen rolled up 251 yards rushing, led by Smith, who had 120 yards on 20 carries, including TDs of 26 and 22 yards, the second score giving Navy a 28-17 lead with just over a minute left in the third quarter.
Temple’s Anthony Russo scored from 9 yards out early in the fourth quarter but his 2-point pass was nullified by a penalty. The Midshipmen (2-2, 2-0 American) then used up nine minutes on a drive that ended with Nichols’ field goal, the longest for Navy in nearly a decade.
Temple drove the field with Re’Mahn Davis’ 1-yard run getting the Owls within two, but Russo’s conversion pass was broken up by Adams, who led Navy with nine tackles.
Navy, which has had a different starting quarterback in its first three games, put Dalen Morris back in charge of the option offense. He completed his only two passes, one a 36-yard screen to CJ Williams that set up Chance Warren’s short TD run in the second quarter.
Russo was 21-of-30 passing for 206 yards, with a touchdown and an interception in the Owls’ season opener.
This was the third time in four games Navy faced a team playing its season opener.
The Owls wore an “Owls for Justice” patch on their uniforms. The patch will be worn by all of Temple’s varsity teams.
