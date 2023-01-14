Navy hosts Perry and Loyola (MD)

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Navy Midshipmen (8-9, 1-4 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (6-12, 1-4 Patriot) Baltimore; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola (MD) -4; over/under is 129.5 BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) takes on the Navy Midshipmen after Deon Perry scored 22 points in Loyola (MD)’s 67-57 victory against the Bucknell Bison.

The Greyhounds have gone 3-4 in home games. Loyola (MD) gives up 69.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.7 points per game.

The Midshipmen are 1-4 in Patriot play. Navy is eighth in college basketball in 3-point percentage, shooting 39.8% as a team from deep this season. Lysander Rehnstrom leads them shooting 60.0% from 3-point range.

The Greyhounds and Midshipmen match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Andrews is averaging 10.8 points for the Greyhounds. Kenny Jones is averaging 10.6 points, 3.2 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

Tyler Nelson is shooting 46.4% and averaging 12.6 points for the Midshipmen. Sean Yoder is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Navy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 2-8, averaging 63.3 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Midshipmen: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

