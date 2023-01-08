Navy hosts Whitney-Sidney and Lehigh

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (6-8, 1-2 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (8-7, 1-2 Patriot) Annapolis, Maryland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Navy -9; over/under is 140 BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh visits the Navy Midshipmen after Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 23 points in Lehigh’s 72-64 victory against the Bucknell Bison. The Midshipmen are 5-1 on their home court. Navy is second in the Patriot with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Daniel Deaver averaging 2.3.

The Mountain Hawks are 1-2 in Patriot play. Lehigh averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deaver is averaging 10.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Midshipmen. Tyler Nelson is averaging 13.6 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Navy.

Advertisement

Keith Higgins Jr. is shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, while averaging 13.9 points. Evan Taylor is averaging 14.1 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article