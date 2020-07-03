Several other games have already been wiped from the schedule.
The Southern-Tennessee State game in Detroit on Sept. 5 and the annual Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis on Sept. 12, featuring Jackson State versus Tennessee State, have been canceled.
In addition, Southern’s home game on Sept. 12 against Florida A&M has been called off. The cancellation was initiated by Southern University, a decision based on concerns about COVID-19.
Jackson State also canceled its Sept. 5 opener against Langston University. Langston and other N.A.I.A. schools have been prohibited from playing before Sept. 12.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.