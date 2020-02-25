WINLESS WHEN: Loyola (Md.) is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 15-8 when scoring at least 62.
ASSIST RATIOS: The Greyhounds have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Midshipmen. Navy has 24 assists on 69 field goals (34.8 percent) across its previous three outings while Loyola (Md.) has assists on 47 of 81 field goals (58 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Loyola (Md.) has attempted the ninth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Greyhounds have averaged 24.2 free throws per game, including 27.3 per game against conference opponents.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.