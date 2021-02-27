SLIPPING AT 70: Loyola (Md.) is 0-9 when it allows at least 70 points and 4-0 when it holds opponents to less than 70.
THREAT FROM DEEP: Loyola (Md.)’s Jaylin Andrews has attempted 34 3-pointers and has connected on 14.7 percent of them.
DID YOU KNOW: Navy is ranked second among Patriot League teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.6 percent. The Midshipmen have averaged 11.3 offensive boards per game.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.