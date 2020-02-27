FLOOR SPACING: Navy’s John Carter Jr. has attempted 195 3-pointers and connected on 28.7 percent of them, and is 5 for 23 over the last three games.
COLD SPELL: Navy has lost its last four road games, scoring 67.5 points, while allowing 75.8 per game.
DID YOU KNOW: Navy has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 34 percent, ranking the Midshipmen 28th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Lafayette sits at just 23.3 percent (ranked 311th).
