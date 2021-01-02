BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: .DOMINANT DAVIS: Cam Davis has connected on 45 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 12 over his last three games. He’s also converted 87 percent of his foul shots this season.
LAST SEASON: These Patriot League foes matched up on two occasions during the 2019-20 campaign, with Navy sweeping the season series.
DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams went 8-10 against in-conference foes last season. Navy scored 65.1 points per game in those 18 matchups, while Bucknell put up 67.6 per contest.
