Navy Midshipmen and American Eagles meet in Patriot Tournament

BOTTOM LINE: The Navy Midshipmen play in the Patriot Tournament against the American Eagles. The Midshipmen are 11-7 against Patriot opponents and 7-5 in non-conference play. Navy is third in the Patriot scoring 70.0 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Eagles are 7-11 against Patriot teams. American is 4-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Nelson is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Midshipmen, while averaging 12.6 points and 6.1 rebounds. Daniel Deaver is averaging 15.3 points and 7.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Navy.

Matt Rogers is averaging 13.7 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Johnny O’Neil is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for American.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 8-2, averaging 68.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 63.0 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

