Navy Midshipmen face the American Eagles on 3-game win streak

American Eagles (13-7, 5-4 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (11-10, 4-5 Patriot)
The Midshipmen and Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Nelson is averaging 12.4 points and six rebounds for the Midshipmen. Sean Yoder is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Navy.
O’Neil averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Matt Rogers is shooting 62.1% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for American.
LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 4-6, averaging 65.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.
Eagles: 5-5, averaging 64.6 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.