Navy secures 63-45 victory over Boston University

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Sean Yoder had 14 points in Navy’s 63-45 victory over Boston University on Wednesday night.
Daman led the Terriers (9-11, 2-5) in scoring, finishing with nine points. Boston University also got eight points, six rebounds and two steals from Malcolm Chimezie. In addition, Jonas Harper finished with seven points.
NEXT UP
Both teams play again on Saturday. Navy visits Army and Boston University hosts Loyola (MD).
