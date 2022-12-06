Navy takes on West Virginia after Inge's 21-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Navy Midshipmen (5-3) at West Virginia Mountaineers (6-2) Morgantown, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Navy visits the West Virginia Mountaineers after Austin Inge scored 21 points in Navy’s 80-72 loss to the VMI Keydets. The Mountaineers have gone 3-0 in home games. West Virginia ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 14.3 assists per game led by Joe Toussaint averaging 3.4.

The Midshipmen are 1-3 on the road. Navy ranks third in the Patriot with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Daniel Deaver averaging 2.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Stevenson is shooting 52.5% and averaging 14.4 points for the Mountaineers. Emmitt Matthews Jr. is averaging 10.4 points for West Virginia.

Tyler Nelson is averaging 15.4 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Midshipmen. Deaver is averaging 10.3 points for Navy.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

