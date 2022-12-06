Navy takes on West Virginia after Inge's 21-point outing

Navy Midshipmen (5-3) at West Virginia Mountaineers (6-2)
The Midshipmen are 1-3 on the road. Navy ranks third in the Patriot with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Daniel Deaver averaging 2.3.
TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Stevenson is shooting 52.5% and averaging 14.4 points for the Mountaineers. Emmitt Matthews Jr. is averaging 10.4 points for West Virginia.
Tyler Nelson is averaging 15.4 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Midshipmen. Deaver is averaging 10.3 points for Navy.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.