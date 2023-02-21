Navy visits American following Rogers' 22-point game

Navy Midshipmen (17-11, 10-6 Patriot) at American Eagles (15-12, 7-9 Patriot)
The Midshipmen have gone 10-6 against Patriot opponents. Navy has an 8-5 record against opponents over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Rogers is shooting 63.4% and averaging 13.4 points for the Eagles. Johnny O’Neil is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for American.
Daniel Deaver is averaging 13.1 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Midshipmen. Sean Yoder is averaging 12 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Navy.
LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 61.8 points, 24.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.
Midshipmen: 9-1, averaging 69.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points.
