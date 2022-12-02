Navy visits VMI after Nelson's 20-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Navy Midshipmen (5-2) at VMI Keydets (2-6) Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Navy visits the VMI Keydets after Tyler Nelson scored 20 points in Navy’s 82-77 loss to the Lipscomb Bisons. The Keydets have gone 2-0 at home. VMI allows 76.0 points and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

The Midshipmen have gone 1-2 away from home. Navy is sixth in the Patriot with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Nelson averaging 4.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asher Woods is shooting 39.2% and averaging 14.5 points for the Keydets. Sean Conway is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers for VMI.

Nelson is shooting 53.3% and averaging 15.4 points for the Midshipmen. Daniel Deaver is averaging 11.4 points for Navy.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article