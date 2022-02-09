“Justin Lewis is a guy that really intrigues me,” Field of 68 Media Network founder Rob Dauster said. “He’s a strong, physical, 6-foot-7 wing that has a 7-foot-2 wingspan and has really flourished playing in Shaka Smart’s open style this season. He’s got all the hallmarks of being a guy that can follow in the mold of Marquette legends like Jae Crowder or Wesley Matthews.”