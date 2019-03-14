NORFOLK, Va. — Ronald Jackson had 21 points and 14 rebounds as North Carolina A&T edged past Coppin State 82-79 in overtime in the quarterfinals of the Mid-Eastern Conference Tournament on Wednesday night.

Quavius Copeland had 14 points for NC A&T (19-12). Terry Harris added 14 points. Kameron Langley had 10 points and 12 assists for NC A&T.

Milik Gantz, the Aggies’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at 9.0 points per game, shot only 8 percent in the game (1 of 12).

Lamar Morgan had 17 points for the Eagles (8-25). Kent Auslander added 16 points and seven rebounds. Dejuan Clayton had 16 points and nine assists.

