Kameron Langley collected a career-best and tournament record 15 assists for the Aggies. Fred Cleveland Jr. added 13 points and Devin Haygood had 12.
Wayne Bristol Jr. and Charles Williams scored 18 points apiece to lead Howard (4-29). Nate Garvey added 13 points and Zion Cousins had 12.
Howard cut a double-digit deficit to 74-69 with three minutes to play, but Haygood made the next basket and Maye hit four free throws as the Aggies pulled away.
