DID YOU KNOW: NC A&T went 3-11 against non-conference schools last season. In those 14 games, the Aggies gave up 72 points per game while scoring 58.1 per matchup. Ohio went 6-5 in non-conference play, averaging 68.5 points and giving up 69.5 per game in the process.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.