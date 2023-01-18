N.C. A&T hosts Towson following Woods' 27-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Towson Tigers (12-7, 4-2 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (9-11, 4-3 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T hosts the Towson Tigers after Kam Woods scored 27 points in N.C. A&T’s 79-67 victory against the Hampton Pirates. The Aggies are 5-2 on their home court. N.C. A&T is 5-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tigers are 4-2 in conference play. Towson is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Woods is averaging 18.7 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Aggies. Marcus Watson is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

Cameron Holden is averaging 14.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the Tigers. Nicolas Timberlake is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Towson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

