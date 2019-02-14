NC A&T (13-11, 8-2) vs. Howard (12-13, 6-4)

Burr Arena, Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MEAC foes meet as NC A&T squares off against Howard. NC A&T won 68-61 at home against Maryland Eastern Shore in its last outing. Howard is coming off a 79-73 win on the road over Bethune-Cookman in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: NC A&T’s Ibrahim Sylla, Milik Gantz and Terry Harris have collectively accounted for 38 percent of all Aggies points this season.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Bison have allowed only 69.8 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 85.6 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: RJ Cole has directly created 54 percent of all Howard field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 22 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Bison are 6-0 when they hold opposing teams to 67 points or fewer and 6-13 when opponents exceed 67 points. The Aggies are 10-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.9 percent or worse, and 3-11 when opponents exceed that percentage.

BEHIND THE ARC: NC A&T’s Kameron Langley has attempted 16 3-pointers and has connected on 18.8 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: Howard has attempted the 26th-most free throws in the country at 23.2 per game. NC A&T has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 17.3 foul shots per game (ranked 213th).

