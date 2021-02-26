SAVVY SENIORS: NC A&T’s Kameron Langley, Tyler Maye and Kwe Parker have combined to account for 28 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 40 percent of all Aggies points over the last five games.

MEAC IMPROVEMENT: The Aggies have scored 73.3 points per game and allowed 67.4 points per game against MEAC opponents. Those are both nice improvements over the 72.5 points scored and 82.5 points given up per game to non-conference foes.

CREATING OFFENSE: Langley has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all NC A&T field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 20 field goals and 36 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: NC A&T is 0-6 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 10-4 when it scores at least 66.

FLOOR SPACING: NC Central’s Deven Palmer has attempted 51 3-pointers and connected on 41.2 percent of them, and is 11 for 28 over the last five games.

STINGY DEFENSE: NC A&T has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 24.8 percent of all possessions this year, the seventh-highest rate among all Division I teams. The Aggies have forced conference opponents into turnovers on 25.3 percent of all possessions.

