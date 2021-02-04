SUPER SENIORS: NC A&T has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Kameron Langley, Blake Harris, Kwe Parker and Tyler Maye have combined to account for 37 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 47 percent of all Aggies points over the last five games.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Aggies have scored 76.8 points per game and allowed 68.8 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both substantial improvements over the 55.4 points scored and 82.5 points given up per game to non-conference foes.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Themus Fulks has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all South Carolina State field goals over the last three games. Fulks has accounted for 12 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: NC A&T is 0-5 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 8-4 when it scores at least 66.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: NC A&T is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 66 points or fewer. The Aggies are 1-9 when opponents score more than 66 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The NC A&T defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.9 percent of all possessions, which is the 10th-highest rate in the country. South Carolina State has turned the ball over on 24.7 percent of its possessions (ranked 344th among Division I teams).

